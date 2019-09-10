Migrant Charged for Alleged Sex with Cow Arrested Again in Texas

A Mexican migrant arrested earlier this year after Border Patrol agents saw him allegedly having sex with a cow was arrested again in South Texas. Police in the Rio Grande Valley arrested the man on allegations of intoxicated driving.

In March, Border Patrol agents observed a Mexican man illegally present in the United States having sex with a cow, Breitbart Texas reported. The alleged act of bestiality took place in Starr County, officials reported at the time:

At the scene, deputies interviewed 28-year-old Jose Nino, a Mexican national who was in the country illegally. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nino and took him to the Starr County jail. Nino went before Starr County Justice of the Peace Ramiro Guillen, who formally charged him with one count of bestiality, a state jail felony, and set his bond at $1,500 personal recognizance. Deputies then turned Nino over to U.S. Border Patrol.

Now, the man appears to be in trouble with the law again.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Jose Nino this week for allegedly driving while intoxicated, KGBT’s Sydney Hernandez reported in a tweet.

#BORDERNEWS The man who was arrested after police say Border Patrol agents saw what appeared to be him “having sex with a cow” near the border was arrested again, this morning, on different charges. TX DPS Troopers arrested Mexican national Jose Nino for DWI in Rio Grande City. pic.twitter.com/AMwS0b5PFX — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) September 9, 2019

Immigration officials told Breitbart Texas that Nino has a lengthy immigration history which includes multiple violations for illegal re-entry after removal. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an immigration detainer on Nino on Monday.