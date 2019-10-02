Previously Deported Sexual Predators Arrested After Illegally Crossing Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents prevented three sex offenders and a convicted killer from re-entering the United States late last week. The criminal aliens had prior convictions for capital murder, criminal sexual contact, indecency with a child by sexual contact, and compelling prostitution of a minor.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents near Roma, Texas, on September 25 encountered a man who had just illegally crossed from Mexico. Agents arrested the man and transported him to he station where they conducted a biometric background investigation. The agents identified the man as a Mexican national with a violent criminal history, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials on Tuesday evening. A Texas court in Bexar County (San Antonio) convicted the man on a capital murder charge and sentenced him to 20 years in state prison. Immigration officers subsequently removed the man to Mexico following the completion of his prison term.

Two days later, McAllen Station agents patrolling near Sullivan City, Texas, arrested another Mexican migrant who illegally crossing the border. Agents identified the man as Ruben Muro-Plascencia. A background investigation uncovered a conviction by a Michigan court for criminal sexual conduct in the 2nd degree, officials stated. The court sentenced the man to 270 days in jail and five years probation.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station in Brooks County on Saturday encountered another Mexican migrant attempting to circumvent the immigration checkpoint located in the middle of the county. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the Falfurrias Station for a records check. During the investigation, agents learned that Jose Angel Ramos-Martinez has a conviction for indecency with a child by sexual contact. He received a two-year sentence from the court. Officials did not disclose where this crime took place.

Later that day, Brownsville Station agents apprehended a group of migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico. While processing the group, agents identified one of the women as a Mexican national, Nelsi Yolanis Velasquez-Rivas. Her criminal history includes a conviction in Harris County (Houston) for compelling prostitution of a minor. The judge sentenced the woman to ten years in state prison.

All of these criminal aliens could now face new federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted criminal. If charged and convicted, each could face up to 20 years in state prison.

Breitbart News reports extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.