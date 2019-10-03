Six Migrants, Human Smuggler Captured in near Arizona Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a human smuggler and six migrants who attempted to circumvent an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona.

Wilcox Border Patrol Station agents on September 30 observed vehicles attempting to circumvent the State Route 191 Immigration Checkpoint. The agents stopped a Chevrolet Silverado and searched the vehicle, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents found two people hiding under plywood and other construction equipment in the bed of the truck. Agents conducted immigration interviews and determined six people in the truck to be in the U.S. illegally. The agents placed the migrants under arrest.

Agents also arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen from Benson, Arizona, on charges of human smuggling.

Border Patrol officials seized the truck and charged the migrants with immigration violations.

Officials noted the transportation of the illegal immigrants under the wood and other construction equipment placed them in danger where they could have been seriously injured or killed in the event of a crash. Smugglers frequently attempt to avoid arrest and engage agents in vehicle pursuits that often end in crashes. Many migrants are injured or killed every year in these types of crashes.

In April, two migrants died while being smuggled in an overloaded minivan in New Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported. Ten other migrants and the human smugger survived the rollover crash. Agents attempted to stop the minivan by using their emergency lights and siren. The driver failed to yield and drove away, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials.

The chase lasted about 11 miles before additional agents responded and attempted to stop the vehicle by utilizing a controlled tire deflation device. The driver apparently saw the device and attempted to swerve to avoid it, officials stated.

As a result of the evasive action, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled. The rollover crash ejected two of the 13 people packed into the eight-passenger minivan. Agents quickly began administering emergency medical care but the two migrants died, officials stated.