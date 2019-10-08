45 Migrants Rescued from Stash House in Mexican Border City

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Mexican authorities rescued 45 Central American migrants being held in a local stash house over the weekend. They were apparently being held by cartel-linked smugglers until they could pay for the right to cross the Rio Grande.

The rescue took place over the weekend in Reynosa when agents from Mexico’s National Migration Institute requested help from the country’s new National Guard. Federal authorities raided the house and found 32 migrants from Guatemala, 10 from El Salvador, two from Honduras, and one from Nicaragua. Nineteen of those were under the age of 18.

Authorities did not report the arrest of any cartel-linked human smugglers at the house. Preliminary information suggests the migrants were held until they could pay the necessary fees to be smuggled into Texas. The Gulf Cartel has taken control of the human smuggling operations in and around South Texas. Cartel-connected smugglers force Central Americans to pay various fees even if they have official visas or travel permits.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.