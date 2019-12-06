Border Patrol Agents Rescue Thousands of Migrants in 2019

Border Patrol agents rescued nearly 5,000 migrants during Fiscal Year 2019. Those include many women and children from the Rio Grande and others in distress in the arid ranches or deserts.

Last week, Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector rescued 22 migrants who became lost in the wilderness areas of California, Breitbart Texas reported. The rescues followed the onset of bad weather. A few days earlier, Tucson Sector agents rescued five more migrants who became lost in the Arizona desert. Both of these rescues involved mothers traveling with juveniles.

Earlier that month, Del Rio Sector agents rescued a migrant woman who they found unresponsive on a ranch near Eagle Pass, Texas. That woman was traveling with two children, ages six and 17, officials stated.

“Agents continue to apprehend individuals with preexisting medical conditions,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said about this incident in a written statement. “Thankfully, the swift response of agents helped save the woman’s life.”

During Fiscal Year 2019, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents rescued 4,911 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. Officials said this is an increase of more than 15 percent over the previous year’s number and more than 3,400 more than those rescued in FY17.

“They didn’t ask these individuals what their nationality was,” Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan stated in an October press conference in El Paso. “They didn’t ask these individuals if they were entering this country illegally. That never happened and it never does in these circumstances.”

“What these men and women saw was a human being in need of help and in distress and they immediately went into action 4,900 times and they risked their own lives to save these individuals.”