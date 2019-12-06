Half-Pound of Meth Found in Smuggler’s Vagina at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to El Paso Sector found more than a half-pound of methamphetamine inside the vagina of an alleged drug smuggler.

CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on Thursday encountered a woman approaching on foot from Mexico for entry into the U.S. Officers identified the woman as a 32-year-old U.S. citizen. Officers selected the woman for a secondary examination, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

During the secondary inspection, a CBP K-9 officer alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the woman’s body. A search of the woman led to the discovery of two bundles of drugs “partially concealed in her vaginal cavity,” officials stated. Officers also found two additional bundles during a subsequent search.

Officers tested the drugs and determined it was methamphetamine, officials reported. The officers determined the bundles of methamphetamine weighed in excess of a half-pound.

The officers placed the woman under arrest and turned her over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents. She will likely face charges connected to the failed drug smuggling attempt.

During the past seven days, officers assigned to this port of entry and others in the El Paso Sector, which includes far West Texas and all of the New Mexico border, made 14 arrests for attempted drug smuggling. The arrests led to the seizures of 894 pounds of marijuana, 35.7 pounds of cocaine, and 51.2 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Homeland security is our primary mission however the vigilance and attention to detail applied by the CBP workforce routinely uncovers drug smuggling cases as well,” El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said in a written statement. “Every drug load we stop helps keep our local community safe as well as those in America’s heartland.”

In addition to the drug seizures, CBP officers also stopped 21 NCIC wanted suspects, four intellectual property rights violations, and a weapons and ammunition smuggling attempt, officials reported.

