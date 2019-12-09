Border Patrol K-9 Finds 17 Pounds of Meth at Texas Checkpoint

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents seized 17 pounds of methamphetamine after a K-9 alerted to the presence of the drugs.

Agents from the Del Rio Sector assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station observed a vehicle approaching the immigration checkpoint for inspection on December 2. During an initial inspection, a K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the vehicle, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents conducted a secondary search of the vehicle and discovered packages containing more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine, officials reported. The agents found the drugs hidden in a center console of the vehicle.

Officials estimated the value of the methamphetamine to be in excess of $700,000.

Border Patrol agents arrested the man, a 19-year-old Dallas resident, and seized the vehicle. Officials turned the suspect and drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The agents seized the vehicle under CBP protocols.

“Checkpoints play a key role in keeping these dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Though designed for immigration inspections, our checkpoints routinely yield large seizures of narcotics. I commend our agents for their diligence in keeping these dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the importance of interior immigration checkpoints.

Recently, Del Rio Sector agents assigned to the Highway 57 immigration checkpoint disrupted a human smuggling attempt. During the processing of the migrants and the driver, the agents learned about a possible stash house in Eagle Pass, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. Agents coordinated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents and executed a raid on the residence, officials stated.

During the raid, agents found 12 people inside the house. Those include three suspected smugglers — all residents of Eagle Pass. A search also uncovered a sawed-off shotgun and 250 grams of methamphetamine, officials reported.