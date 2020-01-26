Missing Migrant Child Found in Texas Stash House — Returned to Mother in Mexico

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents found a missing migrant child during a raid on a human smuggling stash house near the Texas border with Mexico. The agents worked with Mexican authorities to confirm the identity of the juvenile and return her to her mother in Mexico.

Laredo South Station Border Patrol agents received information on January 23 about a human smuggling stash house located in the city of Laredo, Texas. The agents conducted a “knock and talk” interview that led to a search of the house located on Malinche Avenue, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the search of the home, agents discovered 12 people who were illegally present in the United States, officials reported. The 12 people came to the U.S. from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico.

During the subsequent identification process, agents learned one of the migrants, a juvenile, had been reported missing by her mother after the pair became separated. The photo provided by Border Patrol officials also reveals the presence of a small child.

Everyone inside the home was found to be in good health.

Officials did not disclose if any human smugglers were arrested at the stash house.

Border Patrol Agents and Homeland Security Investigations worked with the Mexican consulate to reunite the mother and child in Mexico, officials reported.

“This is a shining example of the extraordinary dedication of Border Patrol agents and their willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement.

Breitbart Texas joined with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents late last year as Border Patrol agents on the ground raided a stash house in South Texas. The AMO agents provided air cover for the ground-based agents to watch for any migrants or human smugglers who might attempt to flee.

An AMO aircrew member told Breitbart’s John Binder following the flight that they frequently encounter stash houses like this one. Migrants who successfully make it across the border and to a roadway are quickly picked up by human smugglers and transported to a stash house.

