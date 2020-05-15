Two Criminal Alien Sex Offenders Busted After Crossing Border into Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported criminal aliens after they illegally re-entered the United States on Wednesday. The arrests came in separate incidents.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working the line near Hidalgo, Texas, encountered a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border. After an initial screening, the agents transported him to the McAllen Station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Customs and Border Protection officials.

During a criminal records check, agents identified the mas as Santiago Alvarez Gonzalez, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. His criminal history includes a “Sex offense — Against child — Fondling,” and marijuana and cocaine possession, officials stated. The arrest for the sex offense against a child occurred in McAllen, Texas — the same area where agents arrested him for illegal re-entry.

That same day, McAllen Station Border Patrol agents arrested another Mexican national who illegally crossed the border near Penitas, Texas. The agents transported him to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

The investigation uncovered an extensive criminal history in California. His criminal history includes sexual battery (misdemeanor), burglary, and narcotics possession with intent to distribute, officials reported. A California judge sentenced the Mexican criminal alien to only 68 days in jail for the felony burglary charge in conjunction with the sexual battery.

Border Patrol agents processed both criminal aliens for immigration violations. They could be charged with illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted on the charges, each man could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

