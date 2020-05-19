Report: Mexico City Has 3X More Coronavirus Deaths Than Officially Acknowledged

Mexican health officials are only reporting one third of the deaths in Mexico City from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a new report. The revelation comes as the nation surpasses China’s official figures.

During the daily news conference, Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell revealed that Mexico had a total of 5,332 fatalities and 51,633 confirmed cases. Lopez Gatell has admitted that his figures only show the cases from government hospitals.

Al 18 de mayo de 2020 hay 51,633 casos confirmados, 11,300 confirmados activos y 26,933 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 98,567 negativos, 5,332 defunciones confirmadas, 656 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 177,133 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/fRSB2KY2wx — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 19, 2020

Despite the rising statistics, a new report from Mexicanos Contra la Corrupcion y la Impunidad (MCCI) says that in Mexico City alone, officials recorded 4,577 fatalities that list Coronavirus as a potential cause. But the most recent federal stats for Mexico City place the death toll at 1,381.

The report comes as Mexican health officials are accused of doctoring statistics to show a lower number of cases and deaths.

For their report, MCCI tracked down death certificates filed in seven different courthouses in Mexico City. They are dated from March 17 to May 12. According to their report, the cases list the cause of death as Coronavirus, but it is written in several different forms such as SARS COV2, COV, COVID 19, NCOV, novel Coronavirus or Coronavirus.

