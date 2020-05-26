Woman Crossing Canadian Border Arrested in Stolen Truck with Gold Bars

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Michigan arrested a woman who allegedly crossed the Canadian border in a stolen vehicle. The officers found five pounds of gold and 30 grams of marijuana, they reported.

CBP officers assigned to the Blue Water Bridge Port of Entry on May 21 encountered a woman who mistakenly turned onto the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan, according to information obtained from CBP officials. The woman accidentally turned onto the bridge and then turned around to re-enter the U.S.

The woman presented herself to the CBP officer for inspection and re-entry after her momentary venture into Canada. During the primary inspection, a database check returned a stolen vehicle notice.

The CBP officers immediately arrested the woman without incident, officials reported. They conducted a search and found a considerable number of gold bars and 30 grams of marijuana.

CBP officials report the gold weighed an estimated five pounds. That puts the value at about $130,000.

The officers turned the woman along with the gold, marijuana, and the stolen vehicle over to Michigan State Police officers. The Michigan State Police will conduct an investigation into the source of the gold and the stolen vehicle.

“In this case, CBP officers took the extra steps to identify an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle and a large amount of gold,” Port Director Michael Fox said in a written statement. “This is another prime example of our excellent working relationship with our partners.”

The Blue Water Bridge is a multi-lane divided bridge that connects Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Officials did not say how the woman accidentally entered the exit lanes of the bridge to take her into Canada.