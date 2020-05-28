Another Convicted Child Sex Offender Arrested After Re-Entering U.S.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested yet another previously convicted and deported child sex offender after he illegally re-entered the United States in Southern California. This is the second arrest in less than a week in this border sector.

Agents patrolling on Interstate 8 a few miles east of Ocotillo, California, on Wednesday morning stopped a vehicle they suspected of smuggling illegal immigrants, according to information provided by El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials. Inside the vehicle, the agents identified the driver and five passengers.

During an immigration interview, the agents identified the driver as a 44-year-old United States citizens, officials reported. They also identified all five passengers as Mexican nationals — all illegally present in the United States.

The agents carried out an initial medical screening to ensure the migrants were safe for transport. They then transported the migrants and the suspected human smuggler to the Border Patrol station for processing and a criminal background investigation.

During a biometric background check, the agents identified one of the illegal aliens as a previously convicted sex offender. A Santa Maria court convicted the man for “Sex with a Minor 3 Plus Years Younger,” officials reported. The court sentenced the Mexican man to 18 months in prison following the conviction.

The agents processed the driver for Alien Smuggling charges under 8 USC 1324.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, al five of the adult Mexican males were expelled to Mexico.

Officials said this is the second incident in less than a week where agents arrested previously convicted and deported child sex offenders. On Saturday, Calexico Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the border about 18 miles west of the Calexico West Port of Entry early on Saturday morning encountered a man they believed had illegally crossed the border from Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported.

After an initial medical screening, the agents took the Mexican man to the Calexico Station for a biometric background investigation. During a records check, the agent discovered that a court in Santa Clara, California, convicted the man for “Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child” in July 2007, officials reported. The court sentenced the man with an extensive criminal history to one year in jail following the conviction. Records also revealed that immigration officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed the Mexican national on two previous occasions. Officials did not disclose the dates of the previous removals.

