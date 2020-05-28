Gunmen Kidnap Man in Texas for Mexican Cartel Debt, Say Police

Authorities in Texas arrested three men and one woman accused of kidnapping a man over a $500 debt owed to the Gulf Cartel.

The kidnapping took place this week in Progreso, Texas, immediately north of Nuevo Progreso, Tamaulipas. According to a news report by Dave Hendricks from KRGV, a woman flagged down a local police officer moments after three gunmen kidnapped her husband.

The woman told police that her husband owed $500 to a cartel commander in Mexico and she knew that the men that kidnapped her husband had cartel ties. Police officers were interviewing the victim’s family when they received a ransom call for $500.

Relatives claimed the suspects likely took the victim to a house in Progreso owned by one of the kidnappers. Progreso Police called the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for assistance and raided the home. They found the victim and arrested four suspects.

Court documents revealed that the four suspects were charged with aggravated kidnapping for ransom and engaging in organized criminal activity. All four remain at the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of $600,000 bonds set on each.

While police documents do not identify the organization, Progreso is an area controlled and used by the Gulf Cartel to move narcotics and migrants into Texas.

