Watch: Crowd Tackles Armed Man at Protest in Texas

Police and protesters teamed up to tackle an armed man who showed up across the street from a George Floyd protest in Lubbock, Texas. The man appeared to be brandishing a semi-automatic rifle in a threatening manner before he dropped the weapon on the sidewalk.

During a George Floyd protest rally in Lubbock on Saturday evening, an armed man carrying what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle showed up across the street from protesters, KCBD NBC11 reported. The raw video embedded in the NBC affiliate’s article shows the man brandishing the rifle in the general direction of the crowd.

Twitter user Mark Wilson captured the incident in and posted it on Twitter, saying. “This just happened in Lubbock at our protest rally! Someone showed up with an automatic weapon.”

The man abruptly turns and lays the rifle on the sidewalk. At that point, a man can be seen rushing the armed subject and attempting to take him to the ground. A Lubbock police officer appears to become injured as he joins in the attempt to take the man down.

The subject scrambles away and others pursue the man and help secure the firearm. One person can be heard asking the injured officer if he is okay.

Despite what appears to be a debilitating ankle or leg injury, the officer crawls over to where the crowd is attempting to subdue the man and assist in taking him into custody.

Other officers arrive and pull the man from the crowd and place him under arrest.

The Lubbock NBC affiliate reported there were about 50 people present at the time of the incident.

It is not known what charges, if any, will be filed against the man for carrying the rifle in front of the protesters.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.