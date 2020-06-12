Supreme Cartel Leader’s Rumored Death Puts Mexican Government on Edge

Mexican authorities are on high alert over possible outbursts of violence following the alleged death of the supreme leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). The federal government remains mum about the matter.

Breitbart Texas obtained access to an internal government document alerting members of Mexico’s National Intelligence Commission to monitor for “movements or massive gatherings of armed or unarmed individuals.” Jalisco, Michoacán, Baja California, and others are of particular interest.

The alert follows the unconfirmed death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Cervantes Oseguera. The feared crime boss supposedly died of natural causes and renal failure. An official confirmation of death could have deep repercussions and risk a nationwide, violent splintering.

The CJNG is one of the most violent cartels and responsible for substantial amounts of bloodshed across the nation. The U.S. Department of Justice is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to El Mencho’s capture. The CJNG began as an offshoot of the Sinaloa Cartel and sought rapid expansion until it became a household name. The CJNG secured footholds in Baja California, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Veracruz, and more.

The cartel has drawn special interest from U.S. and Mexican intelligence agencies for their extreme violence and ability to recruit Colombian terrorists. The CJNG is linked to the regular use of IEDs and explosive drones.

In March 2019, U.S. Congressman Chip Roy called for CJNG and others to be designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

