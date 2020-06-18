Mexican Border City Mayor Demands AMLO Not Forget About Towns in Cartel ‘Warzone’

A Mexican border city mayor publicly spoke out after cartel gunmen shot a family driving home from a hospital. The politician asked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to not forget about the residents in his region who have lived in a “warzone” for years.

This week, Miguel Aleman Mayor Servando Lopez Moreno shared the story of an innocent family returning from a hospital where hours before, a loved one died from natural causes. Cartel gunmen fired numerous times at the family’s vehicle, killing two men and injuring two women.

Lopez Moreno called the attack senseless and claimed the city was willing to cover all funeral arrangements. The video message is rare since most border politicians rarely talk about cartel violence.

Miguel Aleman is immediately south of Roma, Texas, and is considered one of the main smuggling areas used by the Gulf Cartel due to lacking of border fencing. In recent weeks, the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas has carried out attacks in surrounding cities to take control of rival turf. Gunmen use armored convoys.

According to locals, Mexican military assets have not made shows of force, leaving cartel rivals to fight for hours on end.

