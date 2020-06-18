Three Deported Child Molesters Arrested After Illegally Crossing into Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three previously deported child molesters after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. This marks the eleventh time this fiscal year that agents in this sector have stopped illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes against children from successfully making their way into the U.S. interior.

Laredo South Station agents patrolling the border near Rio Bravo on June 17 encountered a man they believed had just illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The agents arrested the man and took him to the station for processing and a biometric criminal background investigation, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents screened the man medically and then identified him as 25-year-old Guillermo Martinez-Pedraza, a Mexican national. A comprehensive criminal background investigation uncovered a felony conviction from a Virginia court. The Manassas, Virginia, court convicted Martinez-Pedraza for “Sexual Assault — Carnal Knowledge of a Child.” The court sentenced the Mexican national to three years in state prison. Border Patrol officials did not disclose the year of the conviction or when he was released from prison.

A few hours later, Laredo South Station agents apprehended another man after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The agents transported the man to the Laredo South station and conducted a medical screening and biometric background investigation.

The agents identified the man as 31-year-old Juan Francisco Leal-Coronado, a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. A check of the criminal databases revealed a conviction in Harris County (Houston), Texas, in 2009 for “Indecency with a Child/Exposes and Attempt to Commit.”

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that the 183rd Criminal District Court, then presided over by Judge Vanessa Velasquez, sentenced the illegal alien to a State Jail term of eight months after accepting a plea from a higher charge of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers placed an immigration detainer on Leal-Coronado in April 2009, court records show.

An hour later, in the same area near Rio Bravo, agents arrested Cesar Lopez-Pinon after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. A records check uncovered a conviction from a court in Canton, Georgia, for molestation of a minor.

All three men now face federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as child sex offenders. If convicted on the charges, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Rio Bravo area, located south of Laredo, is a well-known drug and human smuggling area. In November 2019, Breitbart News was in the area during a border tour.

Chaos erupted as Los Zetas smugglers launched a complex smuggling operation. Border Patrol agents responded to an illegal crossing that quickly tied up agency resources in the area, enabling smugglers to move higher-value cargo elsewhere.

Video presented in the article shows how quickly Border Patrol assets responded to the completely unsecured border area and how, just as quickly, cartel operatives spring into action to try can create diversions and distractions.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.