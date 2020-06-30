Feds Seize 260 Pounds of Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin at Arizona Border Crossing

Tucson Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 260 pounds of drugs as a woman allegedly attempted to move them through an Arizona port of entry. The interdiction led to the seizure of 51 pounds of fentanyl, 91 pounds of heroin, and 113 pounds of methamphetamine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Nogales Port of Entry on June 25 observed a woman driving a pickup truck approaching for inspection and entry into the United States. During an initial interview, officers became suspicious and referred the driver, a 34-year-old female U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection area where a K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector officials.

The officers conducted an inspection with a non-intrusive inspection (NII) system and discovered anomalies within the truck. The NII operators found what they believed to be 209 packages of drugs hidden in the truck’s cab, bed, tailgate, and spare tire, officials stated.

Officers conducted a physical search and recovered 51 pounds of fentanyl tablets (more than 211,000 tablets), 91 pounds of heroin, 113 pounds of methamphetamine, and six pounds of cocaine. Officials estimated the load of drugs to have an estimated street value of more than $1.4 million.

“Day in and day out, CBP Officers continue to protect our nation’s borders and communities,” Nogales-Area Port Director Michael Humphries said in a written statement. “Yesterday, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and over 211,000 fentanyl tablets were stopped at the border by CBP Officers from reaching our neighborhoods throughout the United States. This is another excellent example of our officers working together as a team to achieve this great enforcement action to prevent these deadly drugs from reaching neighborhoods. Our officers remain dedicated to protecting the borders in the midst of this pandemic.”

The officer arrested the woman and seized the truck and drugs. All were turned over to investigators for federal prosecution under drug smuggling laws.

