Mexico Now Ranks 4th for Most Coronavirus Deaths

Mexico surpassed Italy to rank fourth for most Coronavirus fatalities globally. The rising number of deaths and cases come as national leaders claim the pandemic is under control.

Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell revealed that since the pandemic started, Mexico saw a total of 299,750 confirmed cases and 35,006 fatalities. The figures will likely continue to rise dramatically in the following days as officials review 74,563 suspicious cases.

Al 12 de julio de 2020 hay 299,750 casos confirmados, 29,839 activos y 74,563 sospechosos de #COVID19. Se han registrado 354,171 negativos, 35,006 defunciones confirmadas y 184,764 personas recuperadas. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hFmUO7Xrn3 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) July 13, 2020

The current number of fatalities has put Mexico ahead of Italy. Even though Mexico was several weeks behind Europe and the U.S. in spread, the country has lurched forward.

Mexico trails behind the United Kingdom with 44,819 fatalities. The U.S. and Brazil now hold the top spots with 137,782 and 72,151, respectively.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed in a short video that the brunt of the spikes come from nine states. Lopez Obrador claimed Mexico was suffering from an alarmist pandemic as news outlets he calls “conservative” are trying to scare the public.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.