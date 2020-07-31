State Cops Seize Cartel Weapons Caches in Mexican Border City

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — In recent weeks, Mexican authorities made several arrests of gunmen and seized caches of weapons tied to the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. The cartel continues to be the dominant criminal organization in the region.

This week, Coahuila state police arrested three men in the Doctores neighborhood as part of an investigation into CDN-Los Zetas activity in the city, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. During the arrest, authorities searched the gunmen’s vehicle and seized seven AK-47 rifles, three AR-15 rifles, and a pistol. Authorities also seized makeshift road spikes and drugs.

Investigators charged the gunmen on drug trafficking charges at the state level and sent them to a prison in Saltillo, the Delegate for the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office Victor Gerardo Rodriguez Lozano revealed to Breitbart Texas. The gunmen are expected to undergo their trial in state court, however, authorities also provided the information to their federal counterparts.

A few days before, three other gunmen also believed to be tied with the CDN-Los Zetas were arrested. The case took place in mid-July in the Gobernadores neighborhood when a squad of Coahuila state officers raided a home and arrested two men and a woman possessing tactical gear, uniforms, and six AK-47 rifles.

The recent arrests are tied to an investigation into the CDN-Los Zetas following a terrorist-style attack in November 2019, when approximately 150 gunmen from Nuevo Laredo raided the town of Villa Union in Coahuila. Since then, authorities have focused on targeting the CDN-Los Zetas operations in the area and arrested 12 gunmen. As Breitbart Texas reported, one of the gunmen made an international most-wanted list.

