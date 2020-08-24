150 Pounds of Meth Found Hidden in SUV at Immigration Checkpoint in California

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a female U.S. citizen after they allegedly found nearly 150 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in her SUV. The seizure came at an interior immigration checkpoint in Southern California.

Agents assigned to the Highway 86 interior immigration checkpoint on Sunday morning observed a black Nissan Versa approaching for inspection. During the initial interview and screening, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the presence of an odor it is trained to detect, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents referred the woman to a secondary inspection station where they conducted a physical search of the vehicle. During the search, the agents found 60 bundles of a white crystalline substance wrapped in tape and hidden in the floorboards, back seat, and rocker panels of the Nissan SUV, officials stated.

Agents tested the contents of the bundles and determined it to be consistent with methamphetamine. Officials reported the weight of the seized drugs as 148.61 pounds. They estimated the street value to be more than $334,000.

The Border Patrol agents arrested the 28-year-old female U.S. citizen and took her to the detention center for processing. They went on to seize the drugs and the vehicle.

All were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation and preparation of drug trafficking charges.