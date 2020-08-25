Two Deported Sex Offenders Arrested After Illegally Crossing Border from Mexico

Border Patrol agents in two states arrested previously deported child sex offenders as they attempted to illegally re-enter the United States from Mexico.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a man on August 22 who had just illegally crossed the border from Mexico into California. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the rally point for expulsion into Mexico, according to information provided by El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all migrants are taken to rally points where they undergo a medical screening and criminal background investigation. In this case, the background check led to the discovery of a conviction by a San Bernardino, California, court from December 2006. The court sentenced the now-50-year-old Mexican man to three years in state prison following his conviction for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a child under 14 years old,” officials stated.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported the man to Mexico in September 2008.

Instead of being expelled to Mexico, the man now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender.

A few days earlier, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a 44-year-old man who illegally entered Texas from Mexico. During processing, the agents identified the man as Adrian Guzman-Romero, a Mexican national. The criminal background investigation uncovered a 2016 conviction in the state of Florida for sexual battery of a person between the ages of 12 and 18, officials reported. The Sarasota, Florida, court sentenced the man to 390 days in prison and two years of probation, officials reported.

An immigration judge ordered Guzman-Romero to be deported. ICE ERO officers removed him to Mexico in 2019.

He now also faces a federal felony charge of illegal re-entry after deportation.

If the two men are convicted, each faces up to 20 years in federal prison.