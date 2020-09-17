West Texas Dentist Brings Joy to Make-A-Wish Children

A West Texas dentist refused to let the downturn in the economy due to COVID-19 stop him from bringing joy to Make-A-Wish Foundation children. The dentist challenged his staff and others in the Texas Panhandle community to a “Sunshine Box” challenge.

Dr. Jason White is a long-time supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Lubbock ABC affiliate KAMC reported. Dr. White witnessed the impact COVID-19 was having on the children and the foundation itself.

“It’s one of those things that just grabbed my heart,” Dr. White told the local ABC reporter. “All the non-profits have been hit extremely hard.”

“There’s a lot of kids in West Texas that deserve to have a wish come true,” he continued.

White and his team decided to take action and create “Sunshine Boxes.” He challenged his staff to come up with unique designs to bring joy to five Make-A-Wish children in the Texas Panhandle region.

For a girl who loves music, one staff member created a beautiful music box. Another box took a patriotic theme for a young boy who loves his country.

“One of the boxes was a Toy Story theme,” White said “That’s great!”

Staff member Stephanie Thompson said, “They open it up and it’s a theme that they are interested in. It was just so much fun!”

This is not the first time Dr. White’s generosity made news in the Lubbock area.

While traveling to Washington, D.C. shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Dr. White visited a famous restaurant, KAMC reported at the time.

He entered the restaurant wearing a Make America Great Again hat and suddenly discovered the people inside were much further to the political left.

Despite this, his waitress, a young Black woman, made him feel welcome.

When White received the $72 ticket for the meal, he left the waitress a note that read:

We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!

… and a $450 tip.

“I looked at the tip and I thought, I do support Donald Trump, I’m not ashamed of that and I hope that the 45th President of the United States is successful in bringing us together,” White told the KAMC reporter. “So that’s where the $450 comes from, to honor our 45th president and to honor our future.”

In response to Dr. White’s contribution to the Make-A-Wish efforts in Lubbock, local businessman Rex Andrews posted on Facebook, “Thank You Dr. Jason White the depths of your giving Heart are limitless. May God Continue to Bless You, Your Practice, and all of our combined efforts at Makes-A-Wish. Proud to call you my Friend my brother.”

Dr. White challenged others in the community to come up with their own “Sunshine Boxes” and continue to spread joy to these children facing serious health challenges.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.