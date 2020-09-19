U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin found in a pickup truck at a Texas-Mexico border crossing.

Officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on September 16 observed a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado approaching for inspection as the driver attempted to enter the United States. CBP officers referred the driver, a 63-year-old U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas.

At the secondary inspection station, CBP officers conducted an examination of the SUV by utilizing a non-intrusive imaging system (NII). The search revealed anomalies in the SUV.

Officers searched the Silverado and found 12 bundles of drugs. The officers tested the drugs and identified them as methamphetamine and black tar heroin, officials stated.

CBP officials estimated the street value of the 78.66 pounds of methamphetamine and 19.57 pounds of black tar heroin to be more than $2.1 million.

“While drug trafficking organizations employ a wide variety of methods to move their illicit product, CBP officers continue to utilize high tech tools coupled with inspection experience to interdict these hard narcotics loads and keep our communities safe,” said Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas, Laredo Port of Entry.

During the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2020, CBP officers seized more than 19,000 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 14,000 pounds of cocaine at ports of entry around the nation. Both represent substantial increases in seizures over the same period in FY19, according to reports obtained from CBP officials.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the Silverado truck. They placed the driver under arrest and turned the case over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for the preparation of charges related to drug trafficking.

