WATCH: Migrants Rescued After Being Stuck on New Border Wall

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents joined local first responders to rescue two migrants who became trapped while climbing a new section of border wall. A third sustained an injury after falling.

Border Patrol agents patrolling a new section of border wall near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in Southern California on September 13 encountered two female migrants who became trapped atop the 30-foot bollard wall, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents found a third person, a male Mexican national, lying injured on the ground between the primary and secondary walls, officials stated. The man became injured after falling from the wall. They also found a fourth man who was uninjured after successfully scaling the primary wall.

Border Patrol agents called for assistance from local emergency medical services and the San Diego Fire Department. A video, published by LiveLeak shows firemen climbing an extension ladder and helping one of the women climb down the steep ladder.

EMS crews transported the injured man, a Mexican citizen, to the hospital for treatment.

Agents arrested the other three migrants for being illegally present in the United States. They transported the migrants to a processing station where they will be expelled to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols after clearing a medical screening and criminal background investigation.

Breitbart Texas asked San Diego Sector Border Patrol about the number of similar incidents that occur along new sections of the 30-foot bollard walls. Officials responded that the numbers were not readily available.

LiveLeak reported there are a “large number” of these types of rescues taking place along new sections of border wall systems. The news outlet reports dozens of people have been rescued after being left stranded by human smugglers.

Earlier this year, Breitbart Texas reported on a group of migrants who had to be rescued in approximately the same area as this week’s rescue. San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke tweeted photos of the January 5, 2020, rescue effort.

This that incident, human smugglers left one man and two young women stranded atop the wall.

“These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death,” San Diego Sector’s Acting Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a written statement. “These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety.”

