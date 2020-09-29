Mexican Border City Cartel Lord’s Car Collection Seized in Raid

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – State authorities seized vehicles from a collection belonging to one of the top leaders of the local faction of the Gulf Cartel as part of a series of attempts to capture him.

In recent days, a special forces group within the Tamaulipas State Police known as GOPES raided two properties in the Buena Vista neighborhood belonging to Evaristo “El Vaquero” Cruz, the regional leader of the Gulf Cartel, law enforcement sources told Breitbart Texas. The area is immediately south of downtown Matamoros.

During the latest raid, authorities seized 17 vehicles including collectible cars and SUVs, ATVs, and jet skis. Police also found packages of drugs of an undetermined weight plus a jeweled handgun. No arrests were made.

The operations come as part of an effort by the Tamaulipas government to arrest the regional leader. In a previous raid, authorities seized exotic animals and horses from his ranch.

The efforts to capture El Vaquero have been met with resistance. Recently, the Gulf Cartel sent out hundreds of taxi drivers and prostitutes to block major roadways and protest. The Tamaulipas government took control of the Matamoros local police and transit force after the two agencies did not do anything to stop the cartel demonstrations.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.