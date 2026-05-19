Report: Old Posts Show Dem Sen. Candidate Admitting to Masturbating in Porta Potty

Unearthed social media posts reportedly show Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner admitting to masturbating every time he defecates in a porta-potty, as well as praising crude penis drawings he has spotted while inside portable toilets.

“I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portashitter … that blue water smell conditioned me,” Platner wrote in a March 2017 post on Reddit’s r/Military forum, responding to a discussion about nostalgic military smells, according to a report by Fox News.

In another post from 2021, on Reddit’s r/USMC forum, the Maine Democrat Senate candidate recalled seeing a detailed penis drawing on the inside of a porta-potty while he was deployed overseas.

“It was beautiful,” Platner wrote on a Reddit thread dedicated to “GWOT [Global War on Terrorism] “Dick Art.”

“Engorged and veiny, it rode towards its penetrative glory upon two smoking hot rod wheels, smoke and fire enshrouding its tumescence, winged like Nike as it pushed ever forward toward its conquests,” he continued.

The post was reportedly accompanied by a photograph showing a smiling serviceman posing next to the vulgar graffiti inside a portable toilet.

“I sat there in sheer awe, my feelings of happiness to be going home washed aside by the soul-filling joy to be allowed to witness such glory,” Platner added.

Notably, the unearthed social media posts come from a since-deleted — but archived — Reddit account known as “P-Hustle,” which Platner previously acknowledged was his.

This is not the first time Platner — who has been endorsed by Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — has made headlines for his past social media posts.

Late last year, the 41-year-old Maine Democrat Senate hopeful faced backlash for more recent Reddit posts, including one from five years ago in which he referred to himself as a “communist” and “socialist.”

Other posts reportedly show Platner calling police “bastards,” saying Americans who live in rural areas are “stupid,” and claiming sexual assault victims should “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so messed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to.”

Platner — a first-time candidate — has also faced scrutiny for a Nazi-linked tattoo. He has denied being a Nazi and maintains that he would not have gone through life with the tattoo had he known its significance.