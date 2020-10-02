Mexico’s President Suggests New Migrant Caravan Timed to Influence U.S. Presidential Election

Mexico’s President said the newly formed Central American migrant caravan appears to be a politically motivated development shortly before the U.S. presidential election. The bombshell allegation comes as Mexico prepares to face thousands of migrants at its southern border with likely intentions to reach the U.S.

During his daily news conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said Mexico was “not sucking their thumb” as they prepared for the new migrant caravan that he claimed appears to be more politically motivated rather than a humanitarian cry for help.

“We find it very weird, very awkward, that this caravan begins on the eve of the U.S. presidential election,” Lopez Obrador said. “This is too much of a coincidence–how is it that in Honduras, where they have a lockdown, they are allowing this group to form?”

Despite the Coronavirus crisis in Central America, an estimated 6,000 migrants crossed into Guatemala on their way to Mexico. The caravan was organized via social media with specific plans to trek from Central America, through Mexico, and eventually reach the U.S. border to request asylum.

During his daily news conference, Mexican President Lopez Obrador said they were preparing to deal with the situation and sought to avoid a confrontation. He echoed concerns that the caravan would actually try to provoke tension.

“I don’t have all the facts yet, but there are clues that point to this being done for [political reasons]…I don’t know in favor of who–but we are not sucking our thumb.”

