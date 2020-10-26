Six Deported Sex-Offenders Arrested Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested six previously deported sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the United States from Mexico. The arrests occurred over a six-day period.

“In a time span of six days, our agents have arrested six convicted sex offenders,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II in a written statement. “Thanks to our agents these predators are behind bars and our communities are safer for it.”

Skero gave a couple of examples.

Comstock Station agents found a group of migrants who broke into a ranch house on October 19. The agents arrested and processed them and for removal under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols.

During processing, the agents identified one of the men as 45-year-old Sergio Castorena-Ramirez, a Mexican national. A criminal history search, like those carried out on all apprehended illegal aliens, revealed a conviction from a Texas court in Fort Worth. The court convicted Castorena-Ramirez for Indecency with a Child in February 2011. He received a one-year prison sentence. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported him following the completion of his jail sentence. He was deported again earlier this year (January 2020) after he had illegally entered the U.S.

That same day, Eagle Pass Station agents arrested Jesus De La O-Ramos, a 50-year-0ld Honduran national, after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande into Texas. A search of criminal databases revealed the Honduran illegal alien received a conviction from a Texas court in San Antonio for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact in 2007. He was deported after serving his four-year prison sentence. Officials said ICE officers deported him most recently in May 2014.

All six of the apprehended sex offenders face federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a felony sex offender. If convicted on the federal charge, each could face up to 20 years in prison before being removed, yet again.

