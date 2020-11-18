EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Cartel Figure Leading Shock Troops near Texas Border Unmasked

Cartel gunmen are using convoys of armored SUVs in a fierce turf war for border smuggling areas leading to Texas. Breitbart Texas obtained intelligence files which unmask the current leader of cartel shock troops terrorizing northern Tamaulipas.

For several weeks, the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas pushed eastward from the border city of Nuevo Laredo to Miguel Aleman and Camargo.

Known by his nickname “Ricky,” Ricardo Chapa, a long-time member of the CDN-Los Zetas, is a substantial cartel figure leading the offensive in the border area that is immediately south of Starr County, Texas. Historically, that area was controlled by the Gulf Cartel.

Chapa is described as a cartel operator with a deep knowledge of and ability to exploit the region’s terrain.

Law enforcement sources identified Chapa as the leader responsible for several attacks against Nuevo Leon state police officers–leaving multiple injured or killed.

Chapa’s forces are linked to numerous shootouts in and around Miguel Aleman, and further south in Comales and El Azucar. He has proven able to strike rivals from different directions.

The increased presence in CDN-Los Zetas near Starr County correlates to the rise in armed drug and human smugglers arrested in Texas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report