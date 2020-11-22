Border Patrol Finds Missing Woman with Violent Sex Offender in Woods near Canada

Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents tracked down and arrested a fugitive sex offender near the Canadian border in Maine. They found the man in a forest with a woman reported to be missing and endangered from Virginia. The man is a convicted sex offender with an active warrant for failing to register.

Rangeley Station Border Patrol agents received information from an off-duty warden with the Maine Warden Service, according to information obtained from Houlton Sector Border Patrol officials. Agents responded to the area in northwestern Maine and found tracks in the snow.

The agents followed the tracks that eventually led them to a man and a woman in the wooded area. The agents conducted an interview with the two people and identified them both as U.S. citizens.

A records check uncovered a criminal history and active warrant on the 21-year-old man. Officials did not release the man’s name. The man has a conviction as a violent sex offender from a court in Virginia Officials in that state issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender.

Agents also discovered a notice that the woman is reported to be missing and endangered.

Border Patrol officials confirmed the active extraditable warrant issued by Virginia authorities on the man and placed him under arrest. They also took the woman into protective custody for her safety, the report indicates.

Agents turned the man over to the Franklin County, Maine, Sheriff’s Office to begin the process of extradition to Virginia.

They turned the woman over to Maine Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Program detectives. After interviewing the woman officials released her to family members.

“Significant arrests of violent criminals like this are great examples of how our partnerships with local and state agencies are imperative to the safety and security of our communities and our nation,” said RangeleyHoulton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider. “We hope we have provided relief and Rangeleycomfort to the victim and her family with her safe return home.”