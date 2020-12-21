Near Ton of Meth Seized in Texas Border Crossing Incident

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a “colossal” methamphetamine shipment at a Texas-Mexico port of entry Saturday. The near-ton is reportedly worth $37 million, officials stated.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge on December 19 observed a tractor-trailer approaching in the commercial lane for entry into the United States from Mexico, according to information obtained from CBP officials. The driver presented documents claiming the truck was loaded with tomatoes.

Officer referred the driver to a secondary inspection station for further scrutiny before being allowed to enter the U.S. Officers assigned to the secondary inspection area utilized non-intrusive imaging systems to analyze the cargo area of the trailer. Officers found anomalies in the trailer and conducted a physical search.

The effort led to the discovery of 657 packages of methamphetamine.

“This interception of methamphetamines is certainly on the list of the more significant drug seizures for the Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas and will definitely impact this type of illicit activity,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a written statement.

Officials estimated the 1,853 pounds of methamphetamine to be worth approximately $37 million.

CBP officers seized the cargo and the tractor-trailer and turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

If charges are filed, the case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Recently, CBP officers seized two shipments of methamphetamine at two separate border crossings. The shipments seized in late October at the World Trade and Colombia-Solidarity bridges totaled more than 3,000 pounds and had an estimated value of more than $60 million, Breitbart Texas reported.

