Mexican State Cops Deliver Christmas Presents to Border City Children

Tamaulipas police officers in the border city of Reynosa spread a little holiday cheer as they escorted a convoy of vehicles filled with toys to several needy neighborhoods. During Christmas week, police officers carried out the same event in most major cities in the state.

The police officers made preparations in the days prior to the Christmas Holiday by collecing toys and candies. On the day of the event, in the cities of Reynosa, Matamoros, Tampico, Ciudad Victoria, and others, some of the officers dressed up as Santa Claus and climbed on the back of their police trucks as they moved to through the neighborhoods handing out toys.

#InviernoSeguro2020, elementos de la Policía Estatal llevaron el espíritu navideño a diversas colonias del municipio de Reynosa, donde entregaron dulces y juguetes a niños #Tamaulipas #UnidosPorTamaulipas #GobTam pic.twitter.com/xM7SbgaZHr — Seguridad Pública (@SSP_GobTam) December 25, 2020

According to information released by the Tamaulipas State Police, the idea for the toy giveaway came from the officers themselves. The officers witness, on a daily basis, the needs of children in low-income neighborhoods they patrol. The giveaway comes at a time when many families in Mexico are dealing with an economic downturn tied to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

#InviernoSeguro2020, elementos de la Policía Estatal llevaron el espíritu navideño a diversos sectores del municipio de #Tampico, donde entregaron dulces y juguetes a niños #Tamaulipas #UnidosPorTamaulipas #GobTam pic.twitter.com/g3n90sUs7p — Seguridad Pública (@SSP_GobTam) December 26, 2020

Magdalena Souza, one of the parents whose children got a present from the police, said the timing was perfect since many of her acquaintances had been struggling financially during the year due to a lack of employment tied to the coronavirus.

“Right now with the pandemic there isn’t much work out there and sometimes we can’t get our children something,” Souza told police. “God Bless you for thinking about them.”

