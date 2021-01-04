Mexican President Offers Political Asylum to Julian Assange

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) offered asylum to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange while praising his work Monday. The move comes soon after Mexico’s Congress passed a law that will restrict and control the work of U.S. agents in that country.

During his morning news conference, AMLO praised Assange–calling him a journalist who deserves a second chance and should be pardoned. Lopez Obrador said that he ordered his foreign relations ministry to file the needed paperwork for the United Kingdom to release him and award political asylum.

El presidente de México @lopezobrador_ anunció que ofrecerá asilo político a #Assange así lo dijo…#mañanera pic.twitter.com/WXsbvraER9 — Stephanie Palacios (@novalick) January 4, 2021

AMLO’s spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas said that Mexico’s government asked for an end to Assange’s “torture” and for his release.

El trabajo de Julian Assange ha mostrado a los pueblos del mundo cómo funciona el sistema mundial y su naturaleza a partir de la información y cables que ha revelado

WikiLeaks. El presidente @lopezobrador_ demanda que ya no sea torturado y sea liberado. México le ofrecerá asilo pic.twitter.com/eVAZgiDbDh — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) January 4, 2021

The announcement came soon after a U.K. judge refused an extradition request by the U.S. government, the AP reported. Assange is wanted for espionage charges and publishing numerous files from hacked from government agencies.

AMLO’s extradition offer comes soon after his congress and senate passed a law that will limit the activities carried out by foreign agents in Mexico and will control the information they gather and share. The move has been widely criticized as an attempt to keep the DEA and other agencies from targeting corrupt figures with ties to cartels. The passing of that law comes soon after Mexico successfully pressured the U.S. Department of Justice into releasing a former secretary of defense who was charged in a U.S. court for drug trafficking and conspiracy. After the voluntary dismissal, the former general was sent home.

