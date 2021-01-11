Honduran President Took Millions from Cartel Lords Like El Chapo, Say U.S. Feds

Honduras’s current president reportedly received millions of dollars from drug traffickers like Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, according to U.S. authorities. The politician also stands accused of embezzling millions in foreign aid from the United States.

The explosive revelations surfaced last week in a U.S. court filing as part of the trial of Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez. President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his brother, Tony Hernandez, allegedly received millions from drug traffickers–including $1 million from El Chapo in 2013–in exchange for official protection. The allegations also mention some top leaders within the Honduran military who are listed as unnamed parties in the case.

While the case against Ramirez dates back to 2015, days ago, federal prosecutors filed a motion noting that CC-4 or co-conspirator #4 (Juan Orlando Hernandez) and his brother wanted to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.”

Allegations mentioned by other parties in the case illustrate widespread corruption within the National Party in Honduras, which Hernandez served as its leader for a time. Hernandez is also accused of embezzling millions in foreign aid through corrupt NGOs.

1/2 La versión que Pdte.@JuanOrlandoH supuestamente aceptó dinero de drogas de un Geovanny Daniel Fuentes Ramírez,o dio protección o coordinación a narcotraficantes,es 100% falso y parece estar basado en mentiras de criminales confesos que buscan venganza. — Casa Presidencial (@Presidencia_HN) January 9, 2021

In response to the allegations, the President’s Office in Honduras issued a statement on social media calling the case “opportunistic” and baseless. The statement claimed that Hernandez is internationally recognized for fighting the war on drugs.

