Texas Mother, Daughter Die After Heating Home with Car

HOUSTON, Texas — The severe Texas winter storm left a mother and her young daughter dead as they attempted to stay warm. The pair died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car in the garage to generate heat.

Houston Police Department officials tweeted that their officers responded to a home on the city’s west side where a family was impacted by carbon monoxide poisoning. When the officers made entry to the home, they found two adults and two children in distress.

Mid West officers and HFD were dispatched to 8300 La Roche on a welfare check. Upon making entry they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. The adult female and female child did not survive. The adult male and male child were transported.

Mid West officers and HFD were dispatched to 8300 La Roche on a welfare check. Upon making entry they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. The adult female and female child did not survive. The adult male and male child were transported. pic.twitter.com/Fya63DSzLQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2021

Officials report an adult female and a female child died from exposure to the deadly exhaust after the family left a car running in the garage to generate heat. The adult male and male child survived the incident and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police told reporters that the woman was found dead in her car in the garage which is attached to the condo, KTRK ABC13 reported.

Initial indications are that car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power is out. Cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building. 202 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2021

Just outside the city of Houston, Cy-Fair fighters responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment. When they arrived, they found no fire, but a family attempting to stay warm by burning charcoal inside the apartment, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Fortunately, firefighters arrived in time to save the family of six. “Any longer would have been deadly for this family,” Cy-Fair Fire Department Captain Arizpe told reporters.