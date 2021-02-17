Report: Texas Island Hotel Staff Abandon Guests During Winter Storm

Guests at a hotel in South Padre Island were forced to deal with power outages, lacking water, and no hospitality staff amid a historic winter storm for the Texas beach community.

Lighthouse Inn guests on Tuesday realized that hotel staff abandoned them without notice or instructions, CBS4 reported.

The local news station spoke with guests who were forced to wear several layers of clothing and heavy jackets to stay warm. The guests also had a hard time finding food and water. Some struggled to find rooms at other hotels. Attempts by CBS4 to reach hotel management remain unsuccessful.

According to various statements issued by the City of South Padre Island, the rolling power outages in the state and a series of water line breaks are now leading to water boil notices that remain in effect as of press time.

The failure of the water plant in Edinburg forced city officials to issue a boil notice and pushed one of the largest hospitals in the region to limit their activities as to conserve water.

