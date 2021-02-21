Love Triangle Leads to Murder Charges for Mexican National Guardsman

A Mexican National Guardsman faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a city official in Central Mexico. The alleged murder is over what authorities are calling a love triangle. The federal law enforcement officer is also expected to face additional charges after exchanging gunfire with police and injuring a local cop in an attempt to escape.

The incident took place over the weekend in the central Mexican state of Puebla, when Angello Rossano Cruz, a city official in the town of Izucar de Matamoros, reported his wife Samantha Pineda missing. Cruz posted several notices on social media believing she had been kidnapped, a local TV station reported.

#Noti13 | Policía de la Guardia Nacional mata de un balazo a Angello, trabajador del Ayuntamiento de Izúcar de Matamoros, luego de que el joven fuera a buscar a su esposa, que estaba presuntamente privada de su libertad. Vía @Lalo_quiterio pic.twitter.com/UMCEOJdJdk — Canal 13 Puebla (@Canal13Puebla) February 20, 2021

The following day, Cruz went to a home looking for his wife and found her with another man. The other man, identified as 29-year-old David V.R., is a member of Mexico’s National Guard. He allegedly shot Cruz during a dispute, 24 Horas de Puebla reported.

Local police responded to the scene after neighbors reported hearing gunfire and were allegedly met with gunfire as David tried to escape, the local news outlet reported. After a brief shootout, authorities were able to arrest the federal cop, however, one local police officer sustained a gunshot wound. The National Guard is an umbrella created by Mexico’s President that encompasses all of the country’s federal forces into a single entity.

The City of Izucar de Matamoros issued a statement about the murder of one of their officials who worked in the local treasury department.

#Noti13 | El Ayuntamiento de Izúcar de Matamoros @IzucarGob2018 confirmó el deceso de Angello, quien era auxiliar de Tesorería. El agresor fue detenido y puesto a disposición de las autoridades. Vía @Lalo_quiterio pic.twitter.com/gp3Tj8iZuf — Canal 13 Puebla (@Canal13Puebla) February 20, 2021

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.