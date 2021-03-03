1600 Migrants Arrested over Three Days in Single Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested more than 1,600 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas during a three-day span. During that period, the agents also arrested a previously deported rapist.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweets that his agents arrested more than 1,600 migrants who illegally crossed the border during the last three days of February.

The arrests came in connection to more than 25 human smuggling interdictions, Chief Skero wrote. Most of the migrants arrested were single adults. He did not disclose the nationalities of the arrested migrants. Approximately half of the more than 1,600 arrests occurred in the Eagle Pass area, an official told Breitbart Texas in response to an inquiry.

Skero stated they arrested two criminal aliens in the groups.

One of those, 49-year-old Roman Gonzalez-Florez, is a previously deported rapist.

Uvalde Station Border Patrol agents encountered Gonzalez-Flores shortly after he crossed the border from Mexico on February 27, Del Rio Sector officials stated. During processing, agents identified the Mexican national as having been convicted by a Kentucky court for third-degree rape in 2004. The court sentenced him to two years in state prison.

Officials indicated he had previously been deported from the United States following his conviction. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers removed the Mexican national most recently earlier this year.

He now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison before being deported again.

Del Rio Sector officials report their agents arrested “56 illegal immigrants with prior sexual assault convictions” during the first five months of Fiscal Year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020.

“Our agents arrested two more sex offenders over the weekend, one of whom was convicted of third-degree rape in Kentucky,” Chief Skero said in a written statement. “This is why it is critically important that Border Patrol Agents are out there, on the border, identifying everyone who crosses our borders illegally.”

