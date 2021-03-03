Teen Cartel Kidnapping Victim Rescued After Mexican Border City Shootout

Mexican soldiers rescued a kidnapping victim after a large-scale shootout in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Three gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas died as a result.

The gun battle took place on Sunday afternoon in the south side of Nuevo Laredo when a convoy of Mexican soldiers encountered cartel gunmen in the area known as South Loop. The gunmen fired at the soldiers as they tried to drive away, starting a chase and a shootout that extended across several blocks and ended along the highway that leads to Nuevo Leon. One of the vehicles stopped while the second managed to escape.

Troops rushed to the stopped vehicle after hearing screams for help coming from 18-year-old Roberto Esau Segura, who was handcuffed inside the vehicle. The teen claimed he was kidnapped days before the shootout.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found the bodies of three members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas (CDN-Los Zetas). The gunmen were wearing military-style uniforms and body armor displaying the cartel’s logo.

The teenager told authorities that he worked as a barber and was kidnapped after CDN-Los Zetas members accused him of selling drugs without permission. The teen said he was held for days at a stash house where they tortured and starved him. The victim said that when the shootout started, he threw himself onto the SUVs floor until he felt the vehicle crash.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.