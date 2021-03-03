U.S. Opens Human Smuggling Probe into Deadly California SUV Crash

Federal authorities initiated a human smuggling investigation into a deadly crash this week that killed 13 individuals as an SUV with more than 25 people inside collided with a tractor-trailer in California.

The crash took place on Tuesday in Imperial County, California, when a maroon SUV pulled in front of a semi-truck that was towing two trailers. Most of the fatalities occurred at the scene while the rest of the passengers and the driver of the tractor-trailer had to be rushed to a local hospital.

In the aftermath, Homeland Security Investigations initiated a human smuggling investigation, the AP reported. A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that Border Patrol agents were not chasing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Local news outlets initially reported that it was unclear if the crash was tied to human smuggling or if the victims were farmworkers since the area is a busy agricultural region.

Since the crash, authorities revealed that 10 of the fatal victims were Mexican citizens and consular officials are now involved in the case. The region where the crash took place is considered a busy human smuggling corridor since the area is only miles north of the fence that separates Mexico and California.

