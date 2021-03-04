Texas Cop Faces Capital Murder Charges for Two Non-Duty Killings

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 13-year veteran officer who is charged with two counts of capital murder. The two killings were not related to his official duties.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie García told reporters, “This individual has no business wearing this uniform,” CBSDFW reported on Thursday. Officers arrested Officer Bryan Riser on Thursday morning and transported him to the Dallas County jail for processing.

Riser allegedly killed two people in 2017. Both of the victims had been kidnapped prior to being killed, the Dallas CBS affiliate stated.

Chief García said a woman named Lisa Saenz was kidnapped in March 2017. Her body was discovered in the Trinity River after having been shot multiple times. Police arrested Kevin Kidd, 28, Emmanuel Kilpatrick, 31, and Jermon Simmons, 35, at the time. Prosecutors charged all three with capital murder.

The second victim, 28-year-old Kevin Kidd was kidnapped and killed a month earlier, the chief said. Riser reportedly had a relationship with one of the victims, the chief explained.

Despite being named a person of interest and assistance from the FBI in gathering evidence, Riser remained on patrol duty while the investigation unfolded.

García said the department will look into all of Riser’s arrests to make certain “there is nothing more there.”

“No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” said García.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata, a sergeant with the department, said it was “devastating that a member of this police department would be charged with something as horrible as capital murder,” according to the Dallas Morning News. “Just like any profession, we have individuals who don’t honor the badge and don’t honor the uniform.”

