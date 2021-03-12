WATCH: Topless Texas Woman Grabs Package from Porch

A yet to be identified Houston, Texas, area woman was apparently captured on doorbell security footage stealing a delivery package from a front porch this week. In her hurry, she seemingly suffered a topless wardrobe malfunction.

“We’ve got some suspects in mind. We got a pretty clear look at the vehicle and of the person,” Constable Alan Rosen told KHOU-CBS.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Package thieves will usually stop at nothing to claim their prize. For this woman, even losing her top did NOT slow her down…. andddd it was ALL caught on camera. Precinct 1 and @ConstableRosen are investigating. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/RsqLbGdQBg — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) March 11, 2021

The Ring doorbell captures the moment a woman rushes up a walkway to the front door to reach for the parcel, reportedly containing a dress from Nordstrom. As she reaches down to snag the package, her top shifts and exposes her breasts. The homeowner can be heard knocking on the other side of the front door, hoping to discourage the woman from leaving with the item.

The Harris County Constable for Precinct 1 is now handling the case with reliable leads, thanks to the background shot in the video, they say.

