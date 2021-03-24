Increasing Numbers of Deported Child Sex Offenders Appearing at U.S. Border

Border Patrol officials along the entire southwest border with Mexico report increasing numbers of previously deported child sex offenders illegally re-entering the U.S. The criminal aliens reportedly include child molesters and child rapists.

As the border crisis continues to grow, Border Patrol officials report they are seeing increasing numbers of criminal aliens attempting to re-enter the United States after being deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The reports come from nearly every sector along the southwest border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials revealed.

#USBP agents arrested 2 Honduran nationals who illegally entered the U.S. near Mission, TX. One of the men has a conviction for rape, and the other for sexual assault, both crimes against a child. RGV agents have arrested 91 sex offenders FYTD. Read more: https://t.co/6JIftsdeKG pic.twitter.com/0VLNpuXoUI — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 24, 2021

Tuesday evening, McAllen Station agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested a migrant who illegally crossed the border near Mission, Texas, CBP officials stated. During the processing, agents conducted a biometric background investigation that identified one of the men as Jonathan Rivera-Rosales, a Honduran national. The criminal background check uncovered a conviction from a court in Marathon County, Wisconsin, for 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The court convicted Rivera-Rosales and sentenced him to ten years probation. Officials did not disclose the age of the child.

RGV agents arrested 3 illegal aliens with serious criminal history. Their crimes included convictions for murder and sexual offenses. As agents deal with the increase of families and unaccompanied alien children, criminal aliens will attempt to conceal themselves among them. pic.twitter.com/AkjGzQ42MY — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 16, 2021

A few days earlier, McAllen Station agents apprehended a group of eight illegal aliens, again near Mission. In this group, the agents identified one of the migrants as Jose Moreno, another Honduran national. Records discovered by the agents show a court in Suffolk County, New York, convicted the Honduran migrant for “rape forcible compulsion” and “sexual conduct against a child,” officials stated. The court sentenced him to nine years in state prison.

Saturday, @DHSgov partners interdicted a pleasure craft off the coast of Point Loma. During processing of those onboard, #BorderPatrol agents discovered that one of the men was convicted of rape in Oregon. Read about it: https://t.co/UDaiYrVVFq pic.twitter.com/Wsghqe6okR — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) March 23, 2021

At the other end of the southwest border, San Diego Sector agents coordinated with U.S. Coast Guard officials to interdict an offshore human smuggling attempt. During the processing of 14 adult males, four adult women, and a 15-year-old child — all Mexican nationals — the agents identified one of the men as a previously deported criminal alien. A court in Oregon convicted the 39-year-old man of rape in 2006 and sentenced him to 75 months in state prison.

Two of the other Mexican nationals in the group had previously been deported as well.

El Centro Sector officials also report they arrested 12 migrants with sexual offense convictions or charges.

#ALERTEl Centro Sector agents arrested yet another sex offender! The illegal alien & aggravated #felon has been convicted on drug charges & child molestation. Proud of the great work our agents are doing to keep child predators out of our communities. ✅https://t.co/Rzcf3NU07L pic.twitter.com/hJRsl9dEN2 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) March 15, 2021

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Hastings said his agents arrested 91 sex offenders so far this fiscal year which began on October 1, 2020.

