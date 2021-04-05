EXCLUSIVE: Criminal Alien Arrests near U.S. Border Exceed 4500 in 2021

As the Border Patrol struggles to deal with the surge of migrants this fiscal year, one law enforcement source, speaking on a condition of anonymity, informs Breitbart Texas that more than 4,500 criminal aliens with serious records have been apprehended since October 1, 2020–the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021.

The term criminal alien is not used by the Border Patrol to refer to migrants with standalone immigration violations. It is reserved for those with convictions for state and federal crimes like murder, rape, sexual assault, burglary, robbery, narcotics, and others.

On March 19, 2021, Border Patrol agents arrested eight subjects near Mission, Texas. Agents discovered one Honduran in the group had a prior arrest by the Suffolk County Police Department in New York in 2007.

The Honduran was charged with rape and forcible compulsion and course of sexual conduct against a child. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Two days earlier, Border Patrol agents working near Falfurrias, Texas, arrested a Mexican national with a prior arrest in 2015 for rape by the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia. In that case, the man was convicted and sentenced to 20 years confinement, of which he served five.

CBP reports demonstrate that Fiscal Year 2021 is on pace to double the number of sex offenders apprehended, compared to the year prior in southern California. The San Diego Sector began tracking the annual apprehension of sex offenders in 2019.

Although only a small percentage of the migrants illegally entering the country have extensive criminal backgrounds, the source is concerned that many are eluding apprehension. As Border Patrol struggles to process and provide humanitarian care for the latest surge, fewer agents are on normal duty.

The number of migrants avoiding apprehension by Border Patrol exceeded 130,000 during the last six months.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.