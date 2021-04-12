Mexican Border Area Shooting near Texas Kills Cartel Gunman, Injures Two Soldiers

Cartel ambushes targeting Mexican military forces killed one gunman and injured two soldiers in a rural area near the border with Texas.

The clash took place over the weekend near the town of Guerrero, east of Piedras Negras, Coahuila. According to state officials, gunmen fired at a squad of soldiers patrolling the highway between Piedras Negras and Nuevo Laredo. The gunmen then sped off–leading authorities in a high-speed chase. The gunmen led the soldiers to an ambush.

The short but intense shootout left one cartel gunman dead and two soldiers injured. The scene was 20 miles north of Villa Union, a rural community that was the location of a large-scale incursion in late 2019 which left 23 dead by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. The governor of Coahuila revealed at least 150 gunmen carried out the attack as a way of terrorizing locals.

The scene where the most recent shootout took place has become one of the main smuggling corridors used by members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas to move drugs and migrants across the Rio Grande. Most of the Texas border with Coahuila has a minimal amount of fencing, making the shallow waters the only barrier.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.