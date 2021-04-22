Texas Border County Declares Disaster amid Migrant Surge – Seeks National Guard

Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan signed a local disaster declaration on Wednesday amid the recent migrant surge and its impact on the small community of Brackettville, Texas. In the declaration, Judge Shahan requests outside law enforcement assistance. It also asks Governor Greg Abbott to activate Texas National Guard.

Sheriff Brad Coe recently expressed his concern with the burden the migrant surge has placed on his small office. In addition to the countless hours patrolling local highways to reduce human trafficking, Coe also contends with property owner complaints of damages from migrants.

Sheriff Coe spoke to Breitbart Texas on the issue of the declaration and believes nearly 25 more counties will similarly act. The impetus for the signing of the declaration is the concern for public safety and health, partly due to the numerous high-speed pursuits and the accidents caused as a result.

In part, the declaration reads:

WHEREAS, the health, life, and property of the residents of Kinney County is under imminent threat of disaster from the human trafficking occurring on our border with Mexico. The ongoing border crisis has resulted in thousands of illegal aliens invading Kinney County and overwhelming our local, state, and federal law enforcement. This continual violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity has resulted in residents of Kinney County being assaulted, threatened with violence, and robbed, while also sustaining vast amounts of property damage.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.