Mexican Cops Find Mass Graves at Border Park near Texas

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Mexican authorities discovered mass graves at a recreation park leading to the banks of the Rio Grande. The area is commonly used by the Gulf Cartel to move large numbers of Central American migrants into Texas.

The discovery occurred within the past week in La Playita, which is immediately south of the Anzalduas Park in Texas.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas law enforcement sources, authorities responded to the park after a car was found abandoned in a nearby ditch. Police found a female body in the trunk. The victim was bound and shot execution-style.

Authorities began searching various spots in the park and found three grave sites containing human bones. Authorities were able to confirm the remains of 12 different bodies, however, it is unclear if there are more graves in the vicinity.

In recent years, authorities have found several clandestine graves in and around Reynosa, plus crematoriums used by the Gulf Cartel to dispose of their victims. Local violence continues due to infighting within the organization. The Gulf Cartel has been accused of ransom kidnappings of innocent victims, often with tragic results.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.