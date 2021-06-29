Mexican Border City Residents Create Curfew to Protect Motorists from Gulf Cartel

A Mexican border city is seeing daily shootouts in the aftermath of a cartel massacre that killed 15 innocent civilians. Authorities managed to arrest nearly 20 gunmen in connection with the incident.

The most recent shootout took place on Monday in Reynosa along the Libramiento Monterrey Highway. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas authorities, state police officers clashed with and chased a group of cartel gunmen, eventually arresting three. Hours before that shootout, Mexican federal forces fought off an attack near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

The violence comes nine days after a faction of the Gulf Cartel killed 15 innocent civilians during a daytime attack in Reynosa. Since then, the city has seen armed and sometimes armored confrontations daily, causing fear and anxiety among locals. Residents implemented self-imposed curfews to clear the streets of innocent motorists after dark.

Over the weekend, state authorities arrested 13 Gulf Cartel gunmen directly connected with the Reynosa civilian attack. Officials seized several weapons and tactical equipment. One of the captured individuals was identified as Jorge Ivan “La Vaca” Cardenas Martinez, a cartel plaza boss in Rio Bravo.

Soon after the arrest, Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca hosted a news conference where he gave details for the arrests and also asked Mexico’s federal government to take a more active role in fighting organized crime. Law enforcement sources previously called out Mexico’s National Guard and Army for not fighting cartel gunmen in an offensive fashion.

Llamo al @GobiernoMX a que juntos mandemos una señal clara de no impunidad. Que los criminales sepan que estas conductas no recibirán titubeos y que serán perseguidos hasta las últimas consecuencias. Por parte del @gobtam refrendamos ese compromiso . pic.twitter.com/FclkCPrXVF — Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) June 28, 2021

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C Sanchez” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.