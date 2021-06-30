WATCH: Kamala Harris Is ‘Misleading America’ on the Border, Says Texas Governor

WESLACO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott, sitting alongside former President Donald Trump, told former senior Department of Homeland Security officials, Texas sheriffs, and Members of Congress on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is misleading America with respect to the ongoing border crisis.

“She’s misleading America.” Abbott declared. The Governor went on to say that the only place to solve the crisis is at the border. Abbott was critical of the Biden Administration’s plan to address poverty and crime in Central America. Abbott went on to say that if Harris is successful in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, the nation will still need to address illegal migration from the other 147 countries arriving at the southern border.

In addition to deploying more than 1,000 Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Army National Guardsmen, Abbott issued state of emergency declaration asking for other states to assist with border-related issues.

